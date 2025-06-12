Trump Eulogizes The Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson: ‘A True Musical Genius’

President Donald Trump eulogized The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson on Thursday, calling the musician “a true Musical genius, right up there with the greatest, EVER,” and offered his condolences.

“Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys was a true Musical genius, right up there with the greatest, EVER,” President Trump declared in a Thursday Truth Social post.

“While Brian is no longer with us, his music will live on forever,” the president added. “Warmest condolences to his family, friends and, so importantly, his fantastic legion of FANS!!!”

As Breitbart News reported, Wilson, The Beach Boys’ visionary and fragile leader whose genius for melody, arrangements, and wide-eyed self-expression inspired “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” and other summertime anthems, making him one of the world’s most influential recording artists, died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

Wilson’s family announced his death on his website and social media accounts on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the family’s statement read on the musician’s Instagram account, adding, “We are at a loss for words right now.”

“Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving,” the statement continued. “We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

The Beach Boys rank among the most popular groups of the rock era, with more than 30 singles in the Top 40 and worldwide sales of more than 100 million. The band was also voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Wilson played the bass guitar for the popular band that rose to fame in the 1960’s, alongside his brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson, who played the lead guitar and drums, respectively.

He was also the eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers. Carl died from lung cancer in 1998 at the age of 51, while Dennis passed away in 1983 at the age of 39 due to an accidental drowning, and was buried at sea.

While additional details surrounding Brian’s death were not immediately made available, he had been under a court conservatorship to oversee his personal and medical affairs since May 2024.

Wilson’s his longtime representatives, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, had been in charge of the conservatorship.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.