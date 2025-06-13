J.K. Rowling Slams Trans ‘Creep in Mouse Ears’ TikToker for ‘Violating Women’s Boundaries,’ Taking Restroom Selfies at Disney World

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling slammed “scary-looking creep” transgender TikToker Lilly Contino for “violating women’s boundaries” in women’s restrooms at Disney World. The trans influencer’s restroom antics, meanwhile, have resulted in female Disney fans demanding Disney World ban Contino from the parks.

“This man’s bathroom photos are trophies. He wants women and girls in the background because it proves he’s violating women’s boundaries,” Rowling wrote in a Wednesday X post.

“Without actual females there as props all he’s got is a selfie of a scary-looking creep in mouse ears, which isn’t remotely what he’s after,” the author added.

In her post, Rowling shared a video of the trans TikToker ranting about why he believes he should be allowed to take selfies in public restrooms.

“Those Disney bathroom selfies got you all real upset, huh? Saying, ‘Oh, Lilly, you can’t take selfies in the bathroom, it’s not appropriate,'” Contino taunted, before likening himself to a celebrity, adding, “Well, let me remind you, that literally every celebrity you’ve ever enjoyed on screen has, at one point, taken a bathroom selfie.”

“And it’s not just celebrities, any woman you ever meet has likely taken a photo in a public bathroom. Why, you ask? Because we look cute and we wanna document it,” the trans TikToker continued.

“So what is different about me, that I’m not allowed to take bathroom selfies? The easy answer here is, ‘Oh, Lilly, you’re a trans woman, so you get held to a different standard,’ and that is true, but people judge trans women differently, depending on how well they pass [as female],” Contino added.

The trans influencer went on to say, “If you pass, that means you don’t look trans,” before admitting, “I know that I don’t pass. Trust me, I know.”

Contino then lamented over what he called “passing privilege,” claiming, “There are some trans women out there who, no matter how hard they try, will never be able to pass.”

“Do those trans women deserve to be treated differently? No. They should be able to take bathroom selfies, too,” the trans TikToker asserted.

Contino, however, appears to enjoy the idea of having a potential run-in with a woman who feels her boundaries are being violated in a restroom in the “conservative” state of Florida.

“I made it into Disney World. I don’t really know what the deal is with bathrooms. I know Florida is really conservative,” the trans TikToker said in another video posted to social media.

“I don’t know what the rules are — if trans women are allowed to be in women’s bathrooms — but I’m about to go and use the bathroom, because I have to tinkle,” Contino goaded.

“If I get stopped, I get stopped, I guess,” he added, before asserting, “But I’m a woman, so I’m gonna use the women’s bathroom.”

Contino filming and subsequently posting videos and photos from inside the women’s restrooms, showing other guests, has since resulted in female Disney fans calling on Disney World to ban the trans TikTok influencer from the parks, Inside the Magic reported.

Disney, however, has yet to comment on the matter.

But Contino — who has reportedly been “rating the bathrooms” at Disney World in social media posts featuring photos and videos of himself inside restrooms with other guests whose faces have not been blurred — could now be facing a civil lawsuit, as some of the women seen in the posts are allegedly “considering their legal options” for “invasion of privacy and inflicting emotional distress.”

Florida Statute 810.145 makes it illegal to videotape and broadcast someone in a restroom without their consent. Violating this rule is a felony that could result in a five-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine, Inside the Magic noted.

Another Florida law, the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, mandates that “individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond” to their biological sex.

The law applies to “some” private, public, and state-licensed facilities, and makes it a misdemeanor for a trans to use a restroom inconsistent with their actual sex. It remains unclear if the law applies to Disney World restrooms.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time Contino has caused an issue at a Disney park.

As Breitbart News reported, Contino claimed in a social media rant last month that he no longer feels “safe” at Disney World after a restaurant server “misgendered” him by calling him “sir.”

The trans TikToker recorded the moment he had an interaction with a Disney World employee at a restaurant, at which point he claimed to be offended. Contino ended up walking away from the incident without having to pay for his drink.

Last year, Contino recorded himself in Disneyland using a corndog and cake pops to describe male anatomy, discussing how it related to his genital surgery, Inside the Magic reported.

This reportedly resulted in outrage on social media, with commenters declaring that children could have been present during the narration.

