First Lady Melania Trump is kicking off summer in bright and bold colors while hosting the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House.
Melania Trump chose a stretch poplin white button-down shirt from Dolce & Gabbana, a favorite of the first lady’s, for the picnic and paired it with Dolce & Gabbana’s floral print pants.
The shirt, which Mrs. Trump wore last month with a printed Michael Kors skirt, retails for $645 while the pants retail for about $1,600.
To accessorize, Mrs. Trump kept it simple — as she always does — with a pair of fuchsia Manolo Blahniks and a thin white leather belt from her personal collection.
US President Donald Trump (L) raises a fist, flanked by US First Lady Melania Trump, after addressing attendees from the Truman Balcony during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the Truman balcony during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L), flanked by US First Lady Melania Trump, addresses attendees from the Truman Balcony during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (2L) and US First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees as they arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) raises a fist next to US First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (2L) and US First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees as they arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and US President Donald Trump greet attendees at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) looks on as an attendee becomes emotional as she is hugged by US President Donald Trump at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and US President Donald Trump greet attendees at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and US President Donald Trump greet attendees at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the Truman balcony during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An attendee becomes emotional as she is greeted by US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump greets attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, center right, and First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of Congress alongside first Lady Melania Trump, during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump greet attendees during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Senate Republicans seeking to put their mark on the House-passed tax-and-immigration package are considering raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $30,000, lower than the House’s $40,000 plan. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of Congress alongside first Lady Melania Trump, during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of Congress alongside first Lady Melania Trump, during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and US President Donald Trump’s shoes are seen as they greet attendees at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of congress after giving remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shake hands with members of Congress and guests after giving remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: First lady Melania Trump smiles at guests as she and U.S. President Donald Trump greet guests during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of Congress and guests after giving remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: First lady Melania Trump hugs Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo together during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress from both the House and Senate were hosted by the White House in a decades long tradition intended to put partisanship aside for an evening. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.