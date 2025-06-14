First Lady Melania Trump is kicking off summer in bright and bold colors while hosting the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House.

Melania Trump chose a stretch poplin white button-down shirt from Dolce & Gabbana, a favorite of the first lady’s, for the picnic and paired it with Dolce & Gabbana’s floral print pants.

The shirt, which Mrs. Trump wore last month with a printed Michael Kors skirt, retails for $645 while the pants retail for about $1,600.

To accessorize, Mrs. Trump kept it simple — as she always does — with a pair of fuchsia Manolo Blahniks and a thin white leather belt from her personal collection.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.