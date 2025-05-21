Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Off-the-Runway Michael Kors to Welcome Kids to the Kennedy Garden

First Lady Melania Trump is kicking off summer at the White House in a wardrobe ripped from the New York City runways.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump hosted children at the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House for arts and crafts as part of the administration’s annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day celebration.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump chose a high-waisted moss green floral-print skirt from Michael Kors. The skirt was first featured at Kors’ Spring/Summer 2025 show last fall in New York City and retails for $1,950.

Cinching the skirt is a thin white leather belt from Mrs. Trump’s personal accessories collection.

Mrs. Trump paired the vibrant skirt with a stretch poplin button-down white shirt from Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian design duo beloved by the first lady. The shirt retails for $645.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.