Bill Maher Scolds Sean Penn for Refusing to Meet Trump: ‘But You’ll Meet With F**king Castro and Chavez’

HBO host Bill Maher scolded radical, left-wing actor Sean Penn for meeting with dictators but refusing to meet with President Donald Trump.

Penn visited with Maher on the latter’s Club Random podcast posted on Sunday, and as the show was winding down, Maher asked Penn if he still refuses to take a meeting with President Donald Trump. Penn admitted that he would still refuse and even said he wished Maher had said less about his own visit with the president. Maher was shocked that Penn would take meetings with multiple socialist dictators, yet wouldn’t meet with the democratically elected president of the United States.

“But you do, I hope, think I did the right thing to have dinner with him,” Maher asked Penn late in their discussion.

In reply, Penn rambled about how “smart” Maher is, but didn’t really answer the question. Although, he did seem to be upset that Trump was “successful” by even having Maher attend.

Maher disagreed that Trump was the one “successful,” though.

“Well, it was less successful, because I never stopped saying all the things I’ve always said about him. It would have been successful if he had somehow seduced me into supporting him,” Maher pointed out.

Penn replied that he just wished he had heard less about the dinner. “Well, it wasn’t, maybe more brevity. That’s that and now on, maybe I would have done some editing,” he said of Maher’s reporting on the dinner afterward.

But Maher was not satisfied with Penn’s reply. “Really you’ll meet with fucking Castro and Chavez but not the president of the United States?” he asked pointedly.

Maher is correct about Penn’s past meetings. He has taken meetings with Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez, Cuban terror Fidel Castro, and also Fidel’s Brother, Raul. Penn even met with former Haitian strong man Jean Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalie.

Penn defended his meetings with multiple dictators, saying, “I saw good results come out of some of those things in terms of that… I don’t think that there’s anything that that I would, um, I just personally wouldn’t trust anything that was said in the room including the personality.”

Maher still wasn’t satisfied with Penn’s dissembling, though. “It’s not a matter of trusting, it It’s a matter of seeing it, matter of experiencing, matter of knowing it more. It’s like saying I don’t want this uh medical test because. you know. I don’t want to know. I WANT to know!” he explained.

Maher went on to note that when the dinner was done, he gave his fans an honest opinion and left it to his viewers to make up their own minds about the whole thing.

“It’s up to you to make the decision. Who do you think is the real guy? I’m telling you there’s a very different guy behind closed doors in a different setting,” Maher added about the Trump he met.

Penn admitted that he really didn’t want to hear about any of it. “I would have enjoyed a little more brevity on that,” he told Maher.

“But that’s just emotional You were just triggered,” Maher replied.

“It’s possible It’s possible,” Penn admitted. “It’s true that for some reason, this particular president, uh, triggers me rather often.”

“So, you really wouldn’t go?” Maher pressed.

Penn then stumbled through an attempt to explain why he still would not meet with Trump.

“I think I think I wouldn’t because… Let me put it this way, what I know I would not do and especially he’s very, I would not, I would not go. Let’s say so for example, we talked about this very different, uh, president of Uruguay, um, you know, there were things that Uruguay had, models in development that could be very helpful to Haiti, and I went to see if we could get some training from them, and so on and so forth, which we did. And whereas if I were representing a cause celeb, Uh, say it was Ukraine, say it was whatever it was, I would not fool myself that I was going to get anywhere with him. I know that I wouldn’t. I know that I would have no influence.”

Maher found that unconvincing.

“Bad attitude. You don’t know that. You don’t know anything,” Maher scolded Penn.

“He’s a guy who frequently seems to go by what the last thing he heard was,” Maher said. “I’ll tell you this about Donald Trump, and you don’t know it because you don’t go to dinners. It’s all about personal relationships. He’s a star fucker in a way. I bet you he would like to meet you and you.”

