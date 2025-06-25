Charlamagne Tha God Tells NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Democrats Getting Arrested by ICE ‘Is Performative Sh*t’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God called out Democrats for getting arrested on camera, chalking it down to mere performance art for publicity.

Speaking with New York City Mayoral candidate Brad Lander, Charlamagne questioned the motivations behind Democrats interrupting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the point it results in their arrest.

“I feel like a lot of that sh*t y’all do is performative. Like, I’m watching, like, a lot of these, you know, Democrats get arrested by ICE. It’s just like, all right, find something else to do. Like, I feel like y’all just doing it for the attention,” he told Lander.

Lander invited Charlamagne tha God to come join him in his efforts with Immigrant Arc, which helps reunites some immigrants with their families after being detained.

As Breitbart News reported, Lander was arrested for interfering with an ICE detainment of an illegal migrant in New York City.

New York City Comptroller and Democrat mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Tuesday as he allegedly attempted to shield an illegal alien from being detained by federal agents inside a federal immigration courthouse in Manhattan. The incident occurred Tuesday morning as Lander showed up to the courthouse to observe immigration hearings involving illegal aliens facing deportation. After one such illegal alien left a courtroom, Lander walked arm-in-arm with him as ICE agents sought to arrest him. AmNY reports that Lander moved in to shield the illegal alien from being arrested by the ICE agents, which prompted the agents to take Lander into custody.

John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, said Lander engaged in a publicity stunt.

“It’s a publicity stunt from a guy running for mayor. Look, I think there are reasons to question this ICE tactic of arresting people who are going to immigration court,” said Sandweg. “I don’t think you’re promoting public safety by doing it. These are people already in the system.”

“It’s just a way to rack up some quick arrest numbers. But that doesn’t give you a right to go impede federal agents who are making an arrest. They don’t need a judicial warrant to make an arrest in a public space like the immigration courthouse. At the end of the day, this was just a publicity stunt,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.