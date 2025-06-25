Patton Oswalt Rants at ICE ‘Stormtroopers’: ‘Biggest Douchebags on the Planet’

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt ranted at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Monday night, dismissing their efforts to clear the country of illegal migrants as demeaning and making them collectively “the biggest douchebags on the planet.”

“But in a weird way, I feel bad for the ICE agents because it’s so clear this was their fantasy,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Oswalt mocked the agents for acting like the Sylvester Stallone character Judge Dredd. “But the thing is,” he joked, “they’re shaped like me, they look like Pillsbury Stormtroopers.”

As the Daily Beast reported, Oswalt then asked if he could talk directly to camera and continued with his dismissive assertions.

“Your knees are hurting, your hips are screaming, and your back is aching,” he told ICE agents. “And you’re thinking, ‘Why didn’t I just stay home and play Red Dead Redemption and eat Sun Chips instead of coming out here in the heat where everyone’s booing me and I’m realizing that I’m the biggest douchebag on the planet?’”

Ultimately, Oswalt told them they “still have a chance to do what I do and serve humanity by staying home and playing video games and purchasing all of America’s great snack foods and helping this wonderful economy.”

Leftist Oswalt is known for his abuse of those he disagrees with.

As Breitbart News reported, back in 2019 he declared every person who voted for and still supports President Donald Trump was a “stupid asshole.”

“The President is a stupid asshole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid asshole and if you still support him you’re a stupid asshole,” Patton Oswalt said. “Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid assholes not like me waaaaah.”

The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor some months before declared those who support Trump “can fuck right off.”

The King of Queens star, who called Hillary Clinton a “badass” for campaigning after being diagnosed with pneumonia, also said “America elected an openly racist, failed grifter, sexual predator to the highest office in the land — all by ourselves.”