Brad Pitt Los Angeles Home Ransacked by Burglars

A break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was being investigated by police Thursday as the actor continues his globe-girdling promotional tour for his latest work F1: The Movie.

AP reports the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they responded to a break-and-enter at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The report further notes the damage caused by the incident:

Three suspects broke into the residence through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property, said Officer Drake Madison. Madison said he could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information is currently available on what was stolen.

The actor reportedly bought the mansion for $5.5 million in April 2023, as specified by Traded, a commercial real estate website.

A Pitt representative declined comment to AP while the actor has been out of the country on a promotional tour for F1: The Movie. He attended the international premiere in London on Monday where he made a surprise appearance alongside fellow star Tom Cruise, as well as the film’s cast, including Damson Idris and Javier Bardem. The movie will be in U.S. theaters Friday. The burglary was first reported Thursday by NBC News and follows other similar events with Hollywood celebrities. In February, the LA home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was reportedly burglarized on Valentine’s Day, as Breitbart News reported. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades home was hit in August 2024, and Marlon Wayans’ home was broken into late in June, the Independent notes.