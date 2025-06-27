‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Rick Hurst Dead at 79

Actor Rick Hurst, who was perhaps best known for his role as Deputy Cletus Hogg on the hit CBS sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard, died on Thursday at the age of 79.

Hurst’s death was confirmed by his The Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones, who posted a message on the Facebook page for Cooter’s Place, a museum dedicated to the popular show.

“REST IN PEACE RICK HURST (1946-2025),” Jones wrote, adding, “It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process,” as the current expression goes.”

“I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn’t a minute of that time that he didn’t leave me smiling or laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas,” Jones continued.

Hurst’s co-star went on to call him “a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague.”

“I had seen him in a Burt Reynolds movie called W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and thought that he ‘stole the show,’ so when he showed up in Hazzard County [the fictional county in Georgia from The Dukes of Hazzard] during the time when Sonny Shroyer was doing the series Enos, everything clicked,” he added.

“He fit right in and never stopped making people smile until this afternoon. And since the Dukes is still playing all over the planet, he will continue to make us laugh!” Jones exclaimed.

The Primary Colors actor added, “I don’t know about y’all, but I believe in an afterlife, and I can see Rick up there in Heaven with Jimmy Best and Sorrell Booke and Denver Pyle, putting on the funniest show inside those Pearly Gates.”

“We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation,'” Jones said. “Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters,’ but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Hurst’s first wife, Candace Kaniecki, also confirmed his death, telling TMZ the actor passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, and that it was unexpected.

He was also scheduled to make an appearance at Cooter’s Place Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee next week.

Hurst’s cause of death is still unknown.

In addition to The Dukes of Hazzard, Hurst also appeared on the 1989 film, Steel Magnolias, the 1993 movie, In the Line of Fire, and 1970s series, On the Rocks, among many other film credits.

Hurst’s son, actor Ryan Hurst, is known for portraying Opie Winston on FX’s popular drama series, Sons of Anarchy, and for his role as Gerry Bertier in Disney’s 2000 film, Remember the Titans.

