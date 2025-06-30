The British rap duo Bob Vylan has been dumped by their major talent agency, UTA, due to antisemitic rants during a Glastonbury music festival.

The duo, who call themselves Bobby Vylan (real name: Pascal Robinson-Foster) along with drummer Bobbie Vylan, seem unaware that they have named themselves after a Jew (Bob Dylan is Jewish). Either way, as Breitbart News reported, during the festival “Bobby led the Glastonbury crowd in chants of ‘death, death to the IDF’ (Israel Defense Forces) and ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ which denotes the elimination of the state of Israel and presumably the people therein.”

He also complained about being employed by a “fucking Zionist.”

As of now, the U.S. State Department has already revoked their American visas.

The fallout continued Monday with the UTA news.

A “flurry of conversations took place among senior UTA executives over the weekend, during which a decision was taken to part ways with duo Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan,” the far-left Deadline reported. “UTA declined to comment, but the band’s page has been scrubbed from the agency’s website.”

Bobby Vylan then released a comment on Instagram with some nonsense about healthier school meals, “shouting about” how much you hate Jews “on any and every stage,” and something-something “foreign policy.”

What the organized left, both here in the U.S. and worldwide, have done to “normalize” outright Jew hatred in such a short period of time has really been something to witness.

These guys felt comfortable screaming this hatred at a music festival broadcast by the BBC.

In New York, a Muslim who refuses to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which is a call to kill every Jew on earth, just won the Democrat party’s nomination for mayor.

What we’ve seen happen to Jewish students — the naked hate, bullying, and persecution — at Harvard and other left-wing Ivy League schools seemed impossible just a few years ago. Zohran Mamdani seemed impossible a few years ago. Harvard seemed impossible a few years ago.

The Democrat party has painted itself into a corner with these bigots. The party’s reflexive anti-Trump posture means they must oppose Trump’s embrace of Israel and even oppose his crusade to end American antisemitism. And now, here they are, nominating Mayor Globalize the Intifada.

I’m surprised UTA acted as quickly as it did against Bob Vylan. Doesn’t that make them MAGA?

