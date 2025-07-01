Diddy Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Trial: Partial Verdict Has Been Reached

A partial verdict has been reached in the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced music and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The jury sent a note on Tuesday evening to Judge Arun Subramanian that read “We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” CNN reports.

Here’s a breakdown of the five counts Combs is facing:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy (a maximum sentence of life in prison)

Racketeering conspiracy (a maximum sentence of life in prison) Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison)

Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison) Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution (a maximum sentence of 10 years)

Transportation to engage in prostitution (a maximum sentence of 10 years) Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison)

Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison) Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution (a maximum sentence of 10 years)

The jury was unable on Tuesday to reach a verdict on count 1. After asking the jury to continue deliberating, Judge Subramanian dismissed the panel for the day after the jury communicated that it had completed deliberations for the day. The judge instructed them to commence deliberations on Wednesday but only after each juror arrives at the courthouse.

The 8 men and 4 women who make up the jury have heard testimony from 34 witnesses over the last seven weeks. Deliberations began Monday and continued on Tuesday after much drama, with jurors sending multiple notes back to Judge Subramanian asking for more clarification on specific charges and requests for witness testimony.

Often dramatic witness testimony came from Combs’ ex-girlfriends Cassie and Jane, who said he forced them into drug-fueled sex marathons they called “freak-offs” and “hotel nights,” a sex worker they knew as “The Punisher,” personal assistants who said they witnessed his violence and facilitated his sexual exploits, and other women who accused him of abuse.

All of the witnesses were called by the prosecution. Combs waived his right to testify — not unusual for criminal defendants — and his defense team declined to call any witnesses of their own. Instead, they sought to undercut the allegations via cross-examination during the prosecution’s case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.