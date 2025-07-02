Diddy Verdict: Rapper Found Not Guilty on RICO & Trafficking Charges, Guilty on Lesser Counts

A verdict has been reached in the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced music and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Here’s a breakdown of the five counts Combs is facing:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy (a maximum sentence of life in prison)

Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison)

Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution (a maximum sentence of 10 years)

Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (a minimum sentence of 15 years. A maximum of life in prison)

Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution (a maximum sentence of 10 years)

This is a developing story