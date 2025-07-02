Nolte: Marvel’s Woke ‘Ironheart’ Is Another Streaming Flop at Disney+

If you look at the latest chart of top streaming shows, what you won’t find is Marvel’s Ironheart — yet another woketard product from the Disney Grooming Syndicate.

Ironheart basically reimagines the Iron Man legacy story with a black girl named Riri Williams as the protagonist. According to the trailers, Riri is humorless, smug, and always lying about how the original Iron Man, Tony Stark, had advantages she doesn’t. After all, his success in creating the Iron Man suit was made possible because he enjoyed the privilege of being a billionaire, donchaknow.

Except…

What privilege did Tony Stark have while creating that first Iron Man suit out of spare parts while living in a cave under the watchful eye of his Islamic terrorist kidnappers?

Oh, and since Tony Stark does exist in the Ironheart universe, Riri is obviously enjoying the privilege of having Tony Stark’s technology at her disposal. Those are the privileged shoulders she stands on.

Anyway.

Disney+ released three episodes of Ironheart, which should’ve given it an advantage in the streaming ratings that rank programs based on minutes watched. The idea being that the more minutes available to the viewer, the more minutes will be watched, the better the chance of charting.

Nevertheless — tee hee — Ironheart’s debut didn’t even hit the top ten, and, as That Park Place points out, “At the bottom of [the chart is a] little-watched crime film called Mobland, with 260.8 million viewing minutes. That means all three episodes of Ironheart combined drew less than that number, putting its per-episode average under 86.9 million minutes.”

More people — a lot more people — watched something called Trainwreck: Poop Cruise than Disney’s Ironheart.

This is no surprise. Please tell me what any Normal Person would find attractive about this:

That smug, humorless trailer has twice as many dislikes (547,000) than likes (219,000). That’s not difficult to understand. There is nothing appealing about that trailer. The protagonist is the exact opposite of Tony Stark — meaning: no fun. Stark was an unhappy, deeply flawed, rich playboy looking to fill the emptiness of his soul. He found it in that cave. He found it through the self-sacrifice of helping others as Iron Man. He found it in a monogamous relationship with Pepper Potts. This Ironheart chick is already perfect. She’s just looking for others to recognize her perfection. Nothing is duller than perfect.

Normal People obviously don’t like Ironheart. We already know they are not watching it. Also, it sports a pathetic audience rating of 3.7 out of ten at IMDB and a 53 percent rotten rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Naturally, America’s useless critics gave it a 86 percent fresh rating.

Along with the feature films Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Snow White, and Elio, Ironheart is the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s fifth flop out of six major 2025 releases.

Couldn’t happen to a worse bunch of child predators.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.