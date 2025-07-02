Paramount will settle President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against CBS and has agreed to pay $16 million over an edited interview of former presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Paramount said the settlement will also include Trump’s legal fees and costs, adding the $16 million, minus the legal costs, will go toward Trump’s presidential library.

“As part of the settlement, Paramount also agreed to release transcripts of ’60 Minutes’ interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns. The settlement does not include an apology,” noted the New York Times.

Shari Redstone, the chair and controlling shareholder of Paramount, reportedly wanted to explore a settlement with Trump, with some speculating that it may have stemmed from needing the Trump administration’s approval in a multi-billion dollar sale of the company to Skydance.

“The sale would end the Redstone family’s decades-long control of CBS News and Paramount Pictures and put it in the hands of David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, a tech billionaire who has backed Mr. Trump,” noted the Times. “Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has said that the president’s lawsuit against Paramount was not linked to the F.C.C.’s review of the company’s merger with Skydance.”

CBS paying $16 million to Trump comes several months after ABC News agreed to pay $16 million to the president to settle a defamation case against anchor George Stephanopoulos, who said the president was found “liable” for rape.

