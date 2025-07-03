Watch: Charlize Theron Brags About Her ‘F**king Amazing’ One Night Stand with a 26-Year-Old

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron might not be one to kiss and tell but she is more than happy to brag of the “fucking amazing” time she and a 26-year-old admirer enjoyed together on a one night stand.

Mother of two Theron, 49, was a guest Wednesday on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to promote her new movie The Old Guard 2.

The Monster Academy Award-winning actress was less than circumspect as she raved about her current sex life in general and the time shared with the young man in particular.

“I almost choked. I am the last person to ask,” Theron said, when Cooper, 30, asked her for her best sex tip, after a prolonged conversation about her approach to dating these days (she is on the the dating app Raya), People reports.

“I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I found this freedom in my forties where I’m like, ‘Oh my god,’ so I just want to say this in perspective. I’ve probably had three one night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f—– a 26-year-old and it was really f—— amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great okay.’ ”

“Let me just say that 26-year-old is the luckiest f—— man walking on this god damn planet,” Cooper, 30, responded. “He’s walking different today knowing.”

“He is for sure is not, but thank you,” Theron added.

While Theron did not share any more information concerning her recent date, she expressed a desire for women to prioritize their own self pleasure in bed more frequently. “I think this is kind of like a thread throughout our conversation,” she said.

“Women who come across as confident, women who come across as outspoken, ones that wouldn’t speak up for themselves tend to also be in bed, people who want to please males. Like, and I have found this in my experiences with talking to other women about this. Isn’t it strange? We should be the ones that are like, ‘F— you. I’m gonna have an orgasm.’ ”

The Old Guard 2 is streaming on Netflix now.