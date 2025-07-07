’16 and Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter

MTV’s 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis was reportedly arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Floyd County, Georgia, on Monday for involuntary manslaughter.

Purvis is in police custody after being arrested for a felony involuntary manslaughter charge for allegedly deliberately distributing a drug known as “Tranq” — a mixture of Fentanyl and Xylazine — which resulted in a fatal overdose, according to records obtained by TMZ.

Authorities reportedly said the drug caused the victim, a man named John Mark Harris, to suffer a toxic overdose.

Moreover, Purvis is facing two other charges relating to controlled substances, one of which includes possession with intent to distribute, TMZ reported.

The 33-year-old former 16 and Pregnant star has also been arrested on lesser charges in the past: once for allegedly shoplifting a pregnancy test, a second time for an incident that involved smashing electronics, and a third time for reportedly failing to pay child support.

Notably, Purvis’ Monday involuntary manslaughter arrest comes just over one month after the death of her 16-year-old son, Weston.

“He had a lot of medical problems, more than what a kid should go through,” Purvis told People of Weston following his June 2 death. “He was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby, but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, and then that’s what brought out the diabetes.”

“He hated having diabetes, and he hated the needles. He would cry and ask, ‘Why did that have to happen to him? Why did he have to have diabetes?'” the former reality star said. “It was just something hard for him to accept.”

Purvis added that she feels time has been “standing still” and “just frozen” her son’s death.

“I can’t distract myself,” she told the magazine on June 6. “It’s going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone.”

“When I’m not crying, I’m just staring at the ceiling,” Purvis said. “I never wanted to go through something like this. I mean, I know no one does, but you never think it’ll happen to you, and I just can’t even imagine a future now. I can’t imagine going on after this.”

