Bill Maher Dismantles John Leguizamo’s Defense of Illegal Migrants: It’s ‘Resources’ Not ‘Room’

HBO host and comedian Bill Maher scoffed at the claims of far left-wing comedian and actor John Leguizamo who told Maher that there is “plenty of room” for illegals in the U.S.A.

The often anti-American actor appeared on Maher’s Club Random podcast this week where he insisted that there is room for everyone to live in the U.S.A. But Maher countered that “room” is not the right word to use. Instead, he said it was “resources” that should be considered, not “room.”

“Part of this is a backlash to how badly Biden handled the immigration situation. It can’t just be like, ‘Come one, come all,’ which it was,” Maher told Leguizamo.

But Leguizamo waved off Maher’s concern, saying, “There’s plenty of room here. There’s plenty of room in America. Come on. There’s no lack of room in America.”

But Maher felt Leguizamo was not looking at the question in the proper way.

“But it’s never about room,” Maher explained. “It’s about resources and … countries have to have a border.”

When the issue of immigration arose, Maher explained that many Americans are currently sour on immigration because of Joe Biden’s massive failure on the issue.

Maher went on to note that surveys have found that upwards to 200 million people from around the globe would love to come to America. And why not, Maher said. “Why wouldn’t they? Lots of countries, excuse me, are shitholes. And they would love to be here,” he exclaimed.

Leguizamo bristled at the “shitholes” characterization. He then insisted that illegals are central to the U.S.A.’s economy.

While Maher agreed with the actor’s labor market point, he also noted that the average American is quite right to resist Joe Biden’s wide open border debacle.

“But what most Americans, I think sensible middle-of-the-road people, would say is, yes, of course, we are an immigrant-welcoming country, but there has to be some order to it,” Maher said. “It just can’t be ‘Come one, come all.”

Leguizamo has spent years making wild, extremist, left-wing statements, racist proclamations, and has spun one conspiracy theory after another

To name just a few examples, last year, for instance, the Spawn star published a full-page newspaper ad to demand that those voting for the Emmy Awards to only pick “non-white” actors for their honors.

In another case he pushed the false story that Donald Trump was not injured by the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left the then candidate’s ear bloodied.

Back in 2022 he denigrated the American holiday of Thanksgiving and wrote on social media, “Happy indigenous survivor’s day! F*ck thanksgiving!”

