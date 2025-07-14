Protesters, Gavin Newsom Heckle JD Vance as He Takes His Family to Disneyland

Protesters and California Gov. Gavin Newsom heckled Vice President JD Vance vacationing with his family at Disneyland this weekend.

In a post on X, Newsom shared a video of Vance enjoying the park with his family and wrote, “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

According to the Orange County Register, temporary flight restrictions were placed around the theme park between Friday and Sunday, with a heavy security presence in sections of the park. Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento politicized Vance’s trip to Disneyland in a statement.

“I welcome any policymaker to come to our community and see for themselves how hardworking our immigrant communities are and how they make our country great,” Sarmiento, who represents the Second District, said. “It is my hope that the administration would come to the table and work with us on reversing these policies that seemed designed to crush our communities and our state.”

“I have respect for the office, but I just don’t respect their polices,” Sarmiento said.

According to the New York Post, some “100 to 150 protesters gathered outside the gates of the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ to jeer Vance and his family on Friday and Saturday after his presence at the park was reported.”

Protests were also held in Anaheim while the vice president was in Southern California, where a number of immigration raids have taken place in recent months. On Saturday, a small crowd also gathered at the Grand Californian Hotel, adjacent to the park, where Vance is believed to be staying, KTLA reports. Some of the protesters waved Mexican flags.

Vance intended his visit as a private vacation and made no political statements prior to his visit.

Local Republicans called for dialogue rather than protests.

“I do think it’s an opportunity for us, instead of casting stones, to cast a wider net,” Orange County Republican colleague Don Wagner, told KTLA.

“We’ve had questions about ICE operations in Santa Ana. This could be a chance to engage rather than stay away,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.