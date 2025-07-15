Chip Gaines Smears ‘Modern American Christians’ as Judgmental, Close-Minded, Hateful

HGTV star Chip Gaines is pushing back against a backlash after he and his wife Joanna featured a same-sex couple on their new series, Back to the Frontier.

Chip and his wife have created a TV empire by presenting themselves as devout Christians and built an audience of faith-based fans, but the inclusion of the gay couple in their new series has shocked that fan base. And many have expressed their dismay in social media posts.

Many fans are upset that Gaines is attempting to normalize the idea of gay men adopting children. Indeed, the gay couple featured on the show celebrated their participation for just that reason: the normalization of their proclivities.

Joe Riggs and Jason Hanna told the Dallas Morning News they felt the show was an “opportunity to put ourselves out there and help normalize families like ours.” And in an Instagram post, Hanna added that “representation matters deeply — especially for those who are still finding the courage to live their truth.”

“When families like ours are visible, it opens doors for others to feel safe, loved, and validated. Visibility isn’t just about being seen; it’s about making sure no one feels alone,” he insisted.

Chip Gaines was inundated with complaints from fans. He responded by scolding them for being intolerant.

“Talk, ask [questions], listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never,” he wrote. “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

Many, though, did not take kindly to Gaines’ accusations.

The Gains were accused of being anti-LGBTQ in the past and at that time insisted that the accusations were “so far from the truth.” The couple had been dogged by accusations of being anti-gay, but in 2021 they refuted the claims.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can I just make a statement?’ The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are,” Joanna Gaines told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “That’s the stuff that keeps me up.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.