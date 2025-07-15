Queer Pop Star Boy George: LGBTQ+ Identity Politics Has Not ‘Helped Anyone’

Pop star Boy George says he now feels that queer identity politics have failed to help the LGBTQ+ community.

The Culture Club front man is sour on the gay political culture and says, “I don’t think it’s helped anyone,” according to his recent comments to the UK newspaper, The Times.

He went on to insist that people in groups are not all exactly alike. “We’re not a thing. It’s like, ‘This is what Black people are, this is what Jewish people are, this is what trans people are.’ No!”

The gay cultural icon went on, saying, “Everybody is diverse because nobody is like anybody else, so you’re starting from the wrong perspective,” George said of LGBTQ political framing.

“Nobody gets to choose what color eyes they have, how big their penis is, how fat their arse is.”

He also said he has no clue why anyone cares who is gay and who is not.

“I said in an interview when I was 17, ‘Being gay is like eating a bag of crisps. It’s so not important.’ I still think that now. What do you care about someone’s sexuality unless you’re going to have sex with them?”

But he also blasted the focus on transgenderism and lamented the “anger” in online discourse.

“Trans people are the new people to hate, but I always say: How many trans people have you met today?” George exclaimed. “There’s the world on the internet, which is hideous and full of anger. Then there’s the real world, which is entirely different, so in reality people have nothing to be nervous about.”

The “Karma Chameleon” singer, who is openly gay, has not been a conformist in the gay community. For instance, he got himself in a bit of trouble with the LGBTQ+ community in 2020 when he told the Twitter mob to “leave your pronouns at the door.”

On the other hand, he recently got in a back-and-forth over his support of the trans community with Harry Potter scribe J.K Rowling, who continues to take heat for standing up for women’s spaces against the incursion of transgenderism

George lashed out at Rowling while responding to an X post by fans who were defending the radical support of transgenderism by actor Pedro Pascal in which they alleged that Pascal “doesn’t hate women.”

The gender bending singer, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, blasted those who are attacking the radical Last of Us actor and then brought Rowling into the discussion, writing, “Stop this nonsense that if you don’t agree with @jk_rowling you hate women. She hates men. This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a ‘trans’ woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination?”

