‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson Banned from Driving for Speeding

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after the actress was caught speeding in Oxford, England.

Watson, who already had nine points on her license, was caught driving an Audi at 38 miles per hour in a 30-mph hour zone in Oxford on July 31 last year, according to a report by BBC News.

The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the long-running Harry Potter film franchise and is currently a student at the University of Oxford, where she is working on a master’s degree in creative writing, reportedly failed to attend a five-minute court hearing on Wednesday.

“She is in a position to pay the fine,” Watson’s lawyer, Mark Haslam, told the court, noting that the Perks of Being a Wallflower star is now a student.

The 35-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress reportedly had to pay a fine of £1,044 ($1,402) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in Wycombe, England.

Separately, fellow Harry Potter co-star, actress Zoe Wanamaker, was fined for speeding on the same day and in the same court as Watson, BBC News noted.

Wanamaker, who played Madam Hooch in the film franchise based off author J.K. Rowling’s eponymous book series, was reportedly caught driving driving 46 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone in Newbury, Berkshire, on August 7 last year.

The 76-year-old actress was also made to pay a £1,044 fine, as well as banned from driving for six months.

Wanamaker’s lawyer, Duncan Jones, reportedly told the court that the actress was not seeking “special treatment” and therefore accepted the fine.

Like Watson, Wanamaker also had nine points on her license before she was caught speeding in August 2024.

District Judge Arvind Sharma reportedly gave both Harry Potter stars an additional three points on each of their licenses, resulting in the six-month driving ban.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.