Army Veteran Actor Claims VP of Tyler Perry Studios Drugged and Raped Him: ‘Unspeakable Evil Behind Closed Doors’

Actor and U.S. Army veteran Braxton Wells is accusing the Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios, Mark Swinton, of drugging and raping him three years ago before trying to silence him with a financial bribe and non-disclosure agreement.

Wells (pictured, left) took to Instagram last week, where he declared he will not “be afraid and be silenced be people, knowing that they did me wrong,” before proclaiming that he is “calling out” Tyler Perry Studios, Mark Swinton (pictured, right), and Tyler Perry, among several other people in the industry.

The allegations arrive on the heels of Swinton’s boss, Tyler Perry, being sued by another actor for sexual assault.

“What you guys did to me was very unlawful, and me being a retired U.S. Army vet, going through post-traumatic stress disorder, going through moods, depressions, everything that I have claimed in my testimony. You all covered it up,” Wells continued.

“You all covered up a felony crime of what Mark Swinton has done to me,” the actor, who appeared in Perry’s The Oval series, added.

Wells said that he was “sexually assaulted, raped, drugged,” and had “blacked out.”

“I’m going to tell you right now, Mr. T.P., I’m not afraid of you. I’m not afraid of your lawyers. I’m not even a part of this entertainment business anymore. You’re going to get exposed,” Wells said in a follow-up Instagram post.

The actor added, “I’m about to expose every demon that is literally possessing you right now.”

In a third post, Wells shared a photo of Perry and Swinton together, writing a lengthy caption that began with a Bible quote from Isaiah 8:20, which states, “To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.”

“I speak today not just for myself, but for every soul silenced by power, fame, and fear,” the 13 Reasons Why actor continued in his post.

“Mark E. Swinton, you groomed and raped me while I was under your influence, flying me from Los Angeles to Georgia under false pretenses,” he added. “You abused your position as Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios — a company that claims to stand for faith — to commit unspeakable evil behind closed doors.”

“Tyler Perry, you built your empire on the image of a God-fearing man, yet when darkness crept in through your own executive, you chose silence,” Well said. “You retained a predator in your house and helped cover it up, protecting your brand over a broken human life. That’s not faith — that’s fraud.”

“You hid behind Hollywood politics, lawyers, and NDAs,” the On a Whim actor added. “You thought your money could bury truth. But no contract signed under duress, no manipulation by a corrupt attorney, and no celebrity circle will stop Yahweh’s judgment.”

Wells then added a Bible quote from Luke 12:2, which states, “For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed; and hidden that shall not be known.”

“I WILL NO LONGER BE SILENT,” Wells exclaimed. “Your system tried to enslave me. Your lawyers tried to scare me. But the Spirit of Yahweh has set me free.”

“I have the proof. I have the truth. I have the Light,” the Clean Slate actor warned, adding, “No man — not even Hollywood’s elite — can stop what Yahweh has already ordained.”

Wells, who said he reported the alleged crime to the Roswell Police Department in Georgia, claims he had dinner with Swinton on the evening of January 5, 2022, and that the two men went back to Swinton’s home following several drinks, according to a report by the Christian Post.

At Swinton’s house, Wells was given another drink, after which “I started feeling weird,” the actor said, adding that all he can remember is the Tyler Perry Studios VP taking him upstairs to his room, where he “gave me another drink and [I] felt extra unbalanced and I was not coherent and I couldn’t fight anyone.”

“I felt tranquilized and I know he put something in my drink,” the Dynasty actor asserted. “And he started trying to kiss my neck — I told him to stop, and he told me, ‘No, it’s ok,’ and, ‘I got you. Don’t worry. Come in my room.'”

“I couldn’t move at all. I felt like my whole body was paralyzed,” Wells said. “Then he started taking my clothes off and turn me around and I couldn’t move. And [he] started putting Vaseline on my anus area and started driving his penis in my anus and I couldn’t move and I couldn’t get him off of me.”

The actor went on to say that he cannot remember what Swinton did to him after that, because he “blacked out.”

The next morning, the Tyler Perry Studios vice president informed Wells that he had sent him $6,000 via Apple Pay in exchange for his silence, he added.

Feeling “extremely mad and embarrassed,” Wells said he told Swinton he needed to take a shower, the actor continued, noting that while “wiping myself in the shower,” he noticed he “had Vaseline on me and blood mix[ed] together on the washcloth.”

“I was breaking down crying in the shower and I didn’t know what to do,” Wells recalled. “I came to the realization that I was raped by Mark E. Swinton and I was afraid to speak up about this situation for two years because I thought I was going to be blackballed from Hollywood.”

After that, the Abandoned actor left Swinton’s house and checked into a hotel, he said, adding that “going through this dramatic experience” made his PTSD and mental health worse.

“I’ve been suicidal all this time,” Wells disclosed.

Wells’ allegations come after fellow actor Derek Dixon — who also appeared in The Oval — filing a $260 million sexual assault lawsuit against Perry, who is Swinton’s boss.

As Breitbart News reported, Dixon said he “couldn’t say no” to the Hollywood mogul’s unwanted advances, recalling a time when he once had to lock himself in a bathroom because he thought he would get raped.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.