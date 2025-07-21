Dog the Bounty Hunter Grandson Shot Dead by His Father

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson, Anthony, was accidentally shot and killed by his father, Gregory Zecca, Saturday night.

Page Six reported the incident occurred in Naples, Florida, around 8 p.m.

TMZ noted that law enforcement made no arrests and described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

Dog and his wife, Francie, released a statement after the shooting, saying, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.” They are asking for privacy at this time.”

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Zecca is Francie’s son from her first marriage and he works on Dog’s bounty team.

No details have been released on how the shooting death occurred.

