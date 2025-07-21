‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Molly Ringwald Says ‘Silver Lining’ Stephen Colbert ‘Is Free to Run for President’

Noted political pundit Molly Ringwald sees the demise of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on CBS as having a silver lining. The Breakfast Club star says the way has been cleared and he is now “free to run for president.”

Ringwald made her forecast on social media, adding she is ready to stand by his side: “Only silver lining I see is he’ll be free to run for president now. Whatever he does, I’m here for it.”

As Breitbart News reported, CBS is shutting down The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March next year.

Network bosses aren’t merely sending Colbert to the unemployment line, but they are terminating the entire production, marking the end of the network’s decades-long tradition of late night television that started with host David Letterman in 1993.

The reason Colbert is bound for the exit is simple and has nothing to do with any future white house aspirations.

The Late Show has been bleeding roughly $40 million a year at least — since the 2021 season when ad revenue plummeted and never began ticking back up.

CBS says the cancellation is just a matter of economics.