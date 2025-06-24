Charlamagne tha God: Democrats ‘Sound Like Hypocrites’ for Demanding Congressional Approval for Iran Strikes

Left-wing radio host Charlamagne tha God said Democrat lawmakers “sound like hypocrites” for demanding President Donald Trump seek congressional approval for bombing Iranian nuclear facilities, noting that past presidents have taken similar action, and it never appeared to be “a thing” politicians had a total meltdown over.

“This is one of those times when politicians sound like hypocrites,” Charlamagne told his co-host Morgyn V. Wood, citing Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who called out President Trump for the U.S. airstrikes, arguing the commander-in-chief should have asked Congress “for authorization to do this.”

Charlamagne added that while “Mark Kelly is right” when he says “the president should get congressional approval,” there have nonetheless “been a bunch of presidents who have ordered strikes without congressional approval,” and lawmakers haven’t reacted with the same vitriol.

“Barack Obama did it against Libya. Joe Biden ordered strikes in Iraq and Syria without congressional approval. Bill Clinton did it with Kosovo,” the radio host pointed out during Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.

“Presidents ordering military action without congressional approval has become pretty routine,” Charlamagne asserted, before inquiring, “Is it always a thing when they [other presidents] do it?”

Listen Below:

Wood noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “says that President Trump’s decision to strike Iran could lead to impeachment.”

“So then why didn’t it lead to an impeachment for everybody else?” Charlamagne asked. “Like, when Barack Obama did it, when Biden did it?”

Wood replied, “Well, the people in Congress or congressional members will call for it. Does it necessarily mean that they’ll move forward with the impeachment process? Not necessarily.”

“But, there have been times in the past that these congressional members have called for impeachment of the president because of their military actions — without having that congressional approval,” Wood insisted.

Fellow The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy chimed in, declaring, “There hasn’t been this much backlash.”

“Yeah, I don’t even remember hearing about it during the Joe Biden administration,” Charlamagne said.

DJ Envy surmised, “I guess that’s because of the way Trump has been moving.”

“But we didn’t hear about it when Obama did it, we didn’t hear about it when Biden did it,” he added.

On Saturday, President Trump announced that the United States had completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

As Breitbart News reported, the mission to destroy the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow, located some 300 feet inside a mountain, could only be accomplished with a special type of bomb, the 15-ton Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which can only be carried by one plane: America’s B-2 Spirit bomber — a plane that Israel does not have.

On Monday, the president announced that Israel and Iran had “fully agreed” to “a complete and total ceasefire,” and that it should be transpiring within six to twelve hours of his announcement, effectively ending the war between the two countries in the Middle East.

While Trump’s patience appeared to be wearing thin on Tuesday morning, when he told reporters that both Israel and Iran “violated” the ceasefire agreement, he nonetheless expressed that both countries need to figure out “what the fuck they’re doing” — so that he can get back to focusing on U.S. domestic policy.

Moreover, President Trump asserted on Tuesday that he is not seeking “regime change” in Iran, noting that the endeavor would likely result in “so much chaos.”

“I don’t want it,” the president said of regime change in Iran, adding, “I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible.”

“Regime change takes chaos, and ideally, we don’t want to see so much chaos,” President Trump said.

