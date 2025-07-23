Marvel’s ’X-Men’ Star Alan Cumming Claims We Need More ‘Trans Heroes’ as ‘America Has Brought Back Concentration Camps’

Actor Alan Cumming was guest host on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and used his opening monologue to unleash the outrageous accusation that President Donald Trump has “brought back concentration camp.” Cumming also insisted we need “trans heroes.”

The British actor, who self-identifies as bi-sexual and an atheist, kicked off his bit with some faux concern for America.

“America, how are you doing? No, really, how are you doing?” he asked “I mean, how are you doing aside from being a country that has just reintroduced concentration camps, taken healthcare away from 17 million people to give billionaires a tax cut, and also to finance an armed militia of masked men that commits heinous assorted kidnapping and crimes against humanity on a daily basis? Aside from all that, are you okay? I wouldn’t have thought so.”

Of course, there are no “concentration camps” in the United States. Cumming is likely referring to the deportation holding facilities that are brimming with criminal illegals under the Trump administration. But “concentration camps” they are not. Actual concentration camps don’t send people home. They kill them.

He next blasted the Trump family as undesirables. Cumming revealed that he was born in Scotland and then noted that Donald Trump’s mother is Scottish, adding, “And that’s probably why as a nation we drink so much.”

Cumming next launched a plea to turn the mentally confused folks who claim to be transgender into national heroes.

“Now, tonight’s show is all about superheroes. Not only are the Fantastic Four here, as I said. Some of you may remember me as Nightcrawler from the X-Men franchise. Of course, these superhero movies are only pretend, but I happen to believe that there are actual superheroes in real life who walk among us, and these superheroes are called trans people.”

He went on, saying, “Because just like superheroes, trans people are born with something special and magical about them, and they often have to hide what’s special and magical about them from other people. Like superheroes, they grow up in a society that doesn’t understand them, that makes them the other and often hates them.”

He added that, “Like superheroes, evil billionaires want to get rid of trans people for no [bleep] reason whatsoever. And just like superheroes, trans people are not new. They’ve been around forever, and they’re not going anywhere, no matter how much this administration tries to make you fear them.”

The actor also accused the U.S. of being a “country that actually treats rapists better than trans people.”

Cumming wrapped up his attack on America by claiming that Jesus is pro-LGBTQ+ and absurdly insisted that Jesus was an “immigrant.”

“Even as an atheist, I am a big fan of Jesus, I really am. I mean, what’s not to like? A tall, gorgeous man with great abs and flowing hair, getting his feet washed by prostitutes, and encouraging people to love their neighbors all the while slaying in a loose caftan. And Jesus was an immigrant, by the way, let’s not forget,” he said.

