Protesters Surround Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Studio Fuming Over Firing: ‘Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go’

Protesters fuming over the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show surrounded the studio, where they bizarrely chanted, “Colbert stays, Trump must go!”

The demonstrators also chanted, “Keep Colbert, dump Trump” in reaction to the Late Show host revealing last week that his program will not be renewed for another season and will come to an end in May 2026 — a move that CBS said called a “purely financial decision.”

Watch Below:

Additional video footage shows protestors gathering in what appears to be a pitiful crowd outside of the studio, chanting their sentiments while others nearby engage in seemingly idle chatter as they wait in line to enter The Late Show.

Watch Below:

Recently, Colbert noted that CBS’ parent company Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with President Trump — which he called “a big, fat bribe” — over a 2024 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leftists, and even some Democrat senators, reacted to The Late Show‘s cancelation by pointing their fingers at President Trump — in typical left-wing fashion — as they tried to connect Colbert’s firing to his recent criticism of Paramount.

The Breakfast Club star Molly Ringwald, meanwhile, oddly suggested that a “silver lining” in Colbert getting fired is that “he’ll be free to run for president now.”

“Whatever he does, I’m here for it,” Ringwald added.

Notably, the ending of Colbert’s The Late Show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night television in the streaming era, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

