White House Spox Says ‘The View’ Could Be the Next Show ‘Pulled Off Air’ After ‘Irrelevant Loser’ Joy Behar’s Latest Anti-Trump Screed

The View co-host Joy Behar has been warned her show could be the next to head for the exit after her latest anti-Trump screed on Wednesday.

FOX News reports during the show, Behar and her fellow hosts responded to President Donald Trump’s call for former President Barack Obama to be investigated following the recent revelations from Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard showcasing the true origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6?” Behar said, before adding:

Who was that again? That was not Obama. The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color.

Trump’s response follows the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) releasing documents showing, “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” as Breitbart News detailed.

A White House spokesperson was quick to respond to the unsupported allegations shared on the The View.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Taylor Rogers called out the show’s ratings and suggested it could be “pulled off-air” if Behar didn’t stop attacking Trump, something she has relentlessly pursued for years.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that ‘The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air,” Rogers said.

In a response provided to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for The View stood up for the show claiming it, “is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years” and that “season to date, ‘The View’ is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”