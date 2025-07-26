Michael Caine Laments ‘Starving Children’ in Gaza as Hamas Sabotages Aid Deliveries

Legendary British actor Michael Caine took to his X account to lament over the reports of starving children in Gaza, but was quickly reminded that Hamas is the reason children are starving there.

On Thursday, Caine posted a short message, reading, “Feed the Children of Gaza, no child should be starving.”

He posted several other similar messages, one reading, “Cannot look at children in Gaza begging for food. Geldof, Feed kids,” and a meme for a “Day of Action” to “Stop Starving Gaza.”

On the surface, he is correct. Children should not be starving in Gaza. But the Batman Begins star certainly didn’t seem to understand why kids are starving in Gaza, and that reason is the terroristic actions of Hamas, preventing the entrance of food trucks and the distribution of that food.

Indeed, the actor seems to be siding with the Palestinians, if his retweeting of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s “Day of Action” is any indication.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hamas fighters posted images of its terror operatives feasting lavishly in underground bunkers while their people above struggle.

Indeed, the images seemed to show foodstuffs not being delivered by aid convoys, showing that Hamas seems to have a ready supply of food for itself.

Many, though, replied to Caine’s post and reminded him of the real problem:

