Newly released Israeli Defense Forces footage exposes Hamas operatives living in luxury beneath Gaza’s devastated streets, feasting on elaborate meals in well-stocked underground tunnels while the terror group simultaneously spreads propaganda claiming Israel is starving the Palestinian population, with IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee declaring “this is how the terrorists behave underground—isolated from the suffering of the population and contrary to the false claims of starvation.”

The shocking footage, published Wednesday by Lieutenant Colonel Adraee, offers a rare glimpse into the comfortable lifestyle Hamas leadership maintains while ordinary Gazans reportedly face a humanitarian crisis above ground as a result of the terrorist group’s actions.

The video shows multiple Hamas terrorists preparing and consuming what appears to be substantial, well-prepared meals in spacious tunnel complexes, completely detached from the dire conditions their own actions have brought upon Gaza’s civilian population.

According to the IDF, the food items displayed in the underground feast were not part of any humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, raising serious questions about how Hamas obtains and hoards resources while accusing Israel of causing widespread hunger among Palestinians. “While Hamas leaders spread lies about ‘starvation,’ their operatives dine underground,” said Adraee. “Let it be clear: none of this food came from humanitarian aid transfers into Gaza.”

“Hamas terrorists’ detachment from civilian suffering reveals itself in its ugliness yet again,” Adraee declared. “This same organization that spreads falsehoods worldwide about ‘starvation’ amuses itself with destruction scenes it inflicted upon its own people.”

The stark contrast between Hamas’s underground comfort and Gaza’s surface-level suffering exposes what Israeli officials describe as the terror group’s cynical exploitation of Palestinian civilian hardship for international propaganda purposes. While Hamas leaders and operatives dine in apparent luxury beneath the earth, they simultaneously craft narratives of Israeli-imposed famine designed to generate global sympathy and pressure.

Addressing Gaza residents directly, Adraee delivered a scathing condemnation of their supposed defenders: “To the people of Gaza—this is the reality. These terrorists are not heroes. They are self-serving thieves, hoarding resources at your expense, hiding in tunnels out of fear of facing the consequences of their actions.”

The IDF maintains that previous military operations have uncovered extensive caches of food, water, medical supplies, and cash stored in Hamas tunnel networks, further underlining the massive disconnect between the terror organization’s leadership and the genuine hardships endured by ordinary Palestinians caught in the crossfire.

Critics note that Hamas’s underground feast footage validates long-standing Israeli claims that the terror group deliberately perpetuates civilian suffering to maintain international sympathy while its leadership lives comfortably in elaborate tunnel systems funded by resources that could otherwise improve conditions for Gaza’s population.

The damning video evidence comes as Hamas continues to reject ceasefire proposals that would end the conflict and alleviate civilian hardship, instead choosing to maintain its grip on power while ordinary Gazans pay the price for the terror group’s October 7 massacre and ongoing war against Israel.

The footage demonstrates Hamas’s complete disregard for the Palestinian people it claims to represent, prioritizing the comfort and safety of its operatives over the welfare of civilians who serve as human shields for the terror organization’s military infrastructure.

The revelation adds to mounting evidence that Hamas systematically diverts resources meant for Gaza’s civilian population to support its military operations and leadership, while simultaneously weaponizing humanitarian concerns as propaganda tools against Israel in international forums.

The damning footage emerges as Breitbart News reported Tuesday that United Nations humanitarian aid trucks sit idle in Gaza with rotting food, as the UN proves incapable of delivering aid, partly because its trucks are looted and some drivers work with Hamas—creating a stark contrast to Hamas operatives dining comfortably underground while legitimate aid operations struggle above ground.