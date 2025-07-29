Queer Pop Star Chappell Roan to Donate $1 from Each Concert Ticket Sale to Trans Youth Charities

Pop star Chappell Roan is pledging to donate $1 from each of her concert ticket sales to transgender youth charities.

“We are giving $1 per ticket to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city,” Roan said in a social media post announcing a short U.S. tour, dubbed, “Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things.”

“I am sooooo excited to announce my Pop-Up Shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles this fall — I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album,” the “Pink Pony Club” singer said.

Roan added that she is having her pop-up tour limited to three cities in order to keep “ticket prices as affordable as possible,” and “keep them away from scalpers.”

Therefore, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer has partnered with Cash App to offer a 15 percent cashback on tickets bought using the Cash App Visa debit card, she said.

“We’re also using a ticketing process called Fair AXS to help get rid of bots and scalpers and make sure tickets end up in the hands of fans,” Roan added.

The “Red Wine Supernova” singer’s limited U.S. tour is set to feature four shows in New York City from September 20 to 24, two concerts in Kansas City on October 3 and 4, and two performances in Pasadena on October 10 and 11.

Earlier this year, Roan appeared on the red carpet at the the 67th Grammy Awards, where she told GLAAD, “I would not be here without trans girls.”

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist,” Roan asserted. “And they will never — no matter what happens — take trans joy away. And that has to be protected more than anything, because I would not be here without trans girls.”

Last year, the Missouri-bred singer dedicated her first-ever VMA win to “all the queer kids in the Midwest,” adding, “I am one of you.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.