Grammys: Pop Star Chappell Roan: ‘I Would Not Be Here Without Trans Girls’

Pop singer Chappell Roan appeared on the red carpet at the the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where she told GLAAD, “I would not be here without trans girls.”

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist,” Roan asserted. “And they will never — no matter what happens — take trans joy away. And that has to be protected more than anything, because I would not be here without trans girls.”

Watch Below:

“Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you. And I’m trying my best to, like, really stand up for you in every way I can,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer added.

Notably, Roan was speaking with GLAAD, a non-profit organization that pressures Hollywood studios to create more transgender characters for movies and television shows, as well as getting the entertainment industry to fixate on other LGBTQIA2S+-related issues.

The “Red Wine Supernova” singer, a first-time Grammy nominee, went on to win the award for Best New Artist on Sunday night — triumphing over fellow newfound artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Shaboozey.

Upon accepting her award, Roan used her platform at the Grammys to demand that music industry elites offer young and developing artists a “living wage and healthcare.”

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists,” she said.

Roan was nominated for a total of six Grammy awards. In addition to Best New Artist, the signer was also in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

