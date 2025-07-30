Marvel Star Pedro Pascal Appears to Endorse Throwing Trump and ‘Fascists’ into Outer Space

Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, two of the stars of Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, appeared to endorse the idea of casting President Donald Trump into outer space to die in a video of a promotional interview for the newly released film.

In the video clip, Moss-Bachrach, who stars as The Thing, and Pascal, who stars as Mr. Fantastic, slap fives as Moss-Bachrach quips about whom he would throw into outer space if he really had his character’s superpowers.

“There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space,” Moss-Bachrach happily says in the video as a grinning Pascal slaps hands with him.

The left has become obsessed with calling Donald Trump, Republicans, and all their supporters and voters a bunch of “fascists.”

It appeared that both actors thought it was a great idea to kill people with whom they have political disagreements.

Pascal has quickly worn out his welcome with many Americans due to his constant stream of hate directed at Donald Trump, conservatives, and American voters who trend Republican, along with his loud proclamations in support of radical transgenderism and gay pride.

For instance, in 2020, Pascal posted an image to his Instagram that placed MAGA voters on the same level as antebellum slaveholders during the Civil War and Nazis in World War II.

In May, Pascal, whose brother claims to be a trans woman, mocked fans who were upset over his stand on transgenderism and said those who oppose it are “vile, and small, and pathetic.”

He has also frequently attacked Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling for her support of women against the intrusions of men who claim to be trans women. In April, for example, he called Rowling a “heinous loser,” and in June called her a bully who “makes me fucking sick.”

Even during the promotional tour for Fantastic Four, Pascal has gone on trans rants, and in one appearance, insisted that we need to protect trans people in a “world they never asked to be brought into.”

The latter is an odd comment because, while one could say someone born into the world may not have “asked to be born,” a trans person specifically chooses to be “reborn” as the opposite gender, so they absolutely have “asked to be born” into the world.

See the full Fantastic Four interview here:

