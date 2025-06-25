Disney’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Star Pedro Pascal Smears J.K. Rowling as a Bully: ‘Makes Me F**king Sick’

Actor Pedro Pascal, who is set to play Reed Richards in Disney’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, called author J.K. Rowling bully who “makes me fucking sick” over her defense of women’s rights against radical transgender ideology.

As Breitbart News reported in April, Pascal called J.K. Rowling a “heinous loser” after the acclaimed author celebrated a recent ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court maintaining that transgenders do not legally qualify as biological women. Speaking with Vanity Fair for a cover story, Pedro Pascal doubled-down on his language and called Rowling a bully who “makes me fucking sick.”

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I fucking helping?’” Pascal told the magazine. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me fucking sick.”

Pascal’s younger brother, Lux, came out as transgender in 2021. The actor also recently signed an open letter in the New York Times in support of abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood and urged filmmakers to resist President Donald Trump.

“I’m an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the US after asylum in Denmark… I stand by those protections,” he told reporters at a press conference in Cannes.

“So keep telling the stories, keep expressing yourself and keep fighting to be who you are,” he added. “Fuck the people that try to make you scared. And fight back.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.