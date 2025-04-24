Disney’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Star Pedro Pascal Calls J.K. Rowling a ‘Heinous Loser’ Over U.K. Supreme Court Trans Ruling

Actor Pedro Pascal, star of Disney’s The Mandalorian, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, and HBO’s The Last of Us, is blasting Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling for daring to be an advocate to protect women from the incursion of transgenders.

Rowling celebrated the recent ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court maintaining that transgenders do not legally qualify as biological women.

The author had posted several messages to social media after the ruling, but her celebrations did not sit well with the Last Of Us star. And he isn’t just critical of Rowling, he said he agrees with a writer who is urging people to destroy her life’s work because she supports women.

Hollywood writer Tariq Raouf jumped to his Instagram account to attack Rowling for her position on transgenderism. He wasn’t merely critical of Rowling, he wants fans to work to ruin her career and her life’s work.

“Don’t watch the show. Don’t go to Universal. Don’t buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It’s time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIjNBarpEqS/?igsh=ZmpxOWszbXFkOG4y

After he advocated to stifle a fellow writer’s free speech, then urged people to destroy her career, the popular actor rolled into the comment section to say Rowling was “Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

Pascal, who is the star of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, The Fantastic Four, is a staunch supporter of transgenderism and has a brother who goes by the name Lux Pascal, who identifies as a woman, PinkNews noted.

The famed actor who’s presence seems inescapable in movies and TV these days, even showed he support for the trans community during the U.K. premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts when he wore a Project Dolls t-shirt. The word “dolls” is slang for Transgender women

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.