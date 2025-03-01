Disney-Marvel Star Pedro Pascal Mocks Fans Upset with Extremist Pro-Transgender Message

HBO’s The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has been replying to comments on a virtue-signaling, pro-transgender Instagram post, informing fans that he is pleased to hear they are unfollowing him.

“I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist,” Pascal wrote in a recent Instagram post for his 8.8 million followers.

The Mandalorian star’s Instagram post included a photo of a sign that read, “A WORLD WITHOUT TRANS PEOPLE HAS NEVER EXSISTED [sic] AND NEVER WILL.”

Pascal was criticized by dismayed fans in the comment section, who informed the Game of Thrones star that they were disappointed and would be unfollowing the actor.

“You were my favourite actor…. I’m unfollowing you…. Bullshit,” one fan wrote, to which Pascal replied sarcastically, “nooooooooooo.”

“Man you were one of my favorite actors until this,” another fan echoed, to which the Gladiator II actor replied, “that’s too bad. Wait, no I don’t give a shit.”

“That’s going to be an unfollow,” a third fan remarked, to which Pascal responded, “later, gator!”

The actor also wrote “bye!” in response to another fan who simply commented, “unfollow.”

As Breitbart News reported, Pascal — who has a brother, Lux, that identifies as a woman — has been hyping transgenderism over the years, while states crack down on child sex change operations and medications and grooming in schools.

The actor is starring in two major upcoming Disney films, one for the Star Wars franchise and one for Marvel Studios. This summer, Pascal plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Next year, he will reprise his role in The Mandalorian for the first Star Wars film to hit theaters in seven years — The Mandalorian and Grogu.

With so much riding on the success of these films for these two struggling studios, Disney may start to rein in Pascal’s antagonism toward fans — as Snow White star Rachel Zegler has had to recently.

