Kamala Harris to Join Stephen Colbert for First Interview After Historic Election Loss

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Stephen Colbert and The Late Show to conduct her first interview after her decisive loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris has kept a relatively low media profile since her huge election loss, but she is set to flog her new book, 107 Days,” being released at the end of September, in which she describes the late presidential campaign from her perspective.

“What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” a blurb describing her upcoming book exclaims.

Harris going on Colbert, a safe venue, for her first high-profile media outing after the election means she won’t likely be confronted by any though questions. Her last appearance on Colbert’s now cancelled show was about a month before Election Day last year.

Harris is also in the news for other reasons. This week she announced that she will not be running for the Democrat nomination for Governor of California.

Indeed, Harris seemed to hint that she doesn’t plan to run for any office any time soon and insisted that her leadership going forward will “not be in elected office.”

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” Harris said in a published statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

“For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office,” the former Veep added. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

