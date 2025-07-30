Former Vice President Kamala Harris ruled out a run for California governor in 2026, noting that her leadership and public service would “not be in elected office.”

Harris, who was the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, issued a statement explaining that she had spent the last six months “reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history” and what the “best way” was for her to “continue fighting for the American people.”

Harris explained that she was “looking forward to getting back out and listening” to American citizens, and helping to get more Democrats elected, adding that she would be “sharing more details” about her “own plans.”

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” Harris said. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Harris continued to explain that she has “extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service.”

“At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis,” Harris added. “As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

“For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office,” Harris added. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Harris had been considering jumping into the California gubernatorial race, with sources previously telling the Hill that Harris was “sticking to a self-imposed end-of-summer deadline” in which to make her decision on whether to jump into the race or not.

Several Democrat donors who had “boosted” Harris during her presidential campaign — which ended up $20 million in debt after raising $1 billion, were reported to be less than enthusiastic about Harris’s “possible return to the campaign trail,” Politico reported.

Democrat contenders for the California gubernatorial race include Xavier Becerra, who previously served as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) under former President Joe Biden, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.