The Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group announced a 10 percent cut in its workforce this week following news that the company leadership would be splitting between Warner Bros. and Discovery Global.

The layoffs will be in marketing, distribution, production, strategy, operations, and theater ventures, according to Deadline, with cuts being planned since earlier this year.

“Leadership assessed what was needed in the current global marketplace, and these strategic changes shift away from a U.S./international management model to a global structure approach,” reported Deadline.

A note from Motion Picture Group co-chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca said that the transition into a “fully global structure” led to tough decisions about how to reach audiences and engage moviegoers.

“In partnership with our P&C colleagues, and with these new learnings, we spent a lot of time thinking about how we evolve our teams to ensure films made here at Warner Bros. continue to receive world class release campaigns, and we engross audiences with the kind of memorable in-theater experience only the big screen can offer,” the announcement said.

“Adapting how we work often calls for evolution, and the future of how we run this business has required us to make some very difficult decisions, including staffing adjustments that will impact members of the Motion Picture Group,” it continued. “This week, your department leadership will share what these strategic changes mean for you and your teams. In the coming weeks and months, we will work with leaders around the world to shape and implement this global operating model in a way that reflects local needs and realities.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.