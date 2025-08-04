Nolte: Media Blame Everything for Marvel Collapse But the True Disease — Wokeness

Now that the collapse of the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Marvel brand is no longer in dispute, the far-left entertainment media continue to deceive their readers by blaming everything except what’s really to blame — Marvel’s lunatic embrace of woke.

“Woke,” of course, means that Marvel put identity politics above effective storytelling and relatable characters. Woke cares only about pushing a left-wing propaganda message that seeks to normalize homosexuality, spread the lie that women are physically as strong as men, girlbosses are appealing, and everyone wants to talk about feminism and race.

In short, woke is anti-merit and anti-art.

And woke has killed the Marvel brand, a death that is no longer in dispute after Fantastic Four: First Steps took a dive at the box office this weekend. The Marvel brand is so damaged that a legitimately good movie that was proudly anti-woke is unlikely to turn a profit, much less make the billion dollars the pre-woke Marvel once made globally on a regular basis.

Forbes blames the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) collapse on too many TV and theatrical releases, on losing its core cast of heroes, casting off new ones after a one-off movie, and excessive nostalgia.

And…? And…? And…?

That’s it?

The far-left Wrap makes a complete fool of its sycophantic self by shamelessly aping the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s excuses that blame Marvel’s implosion on streaming and still — yes, after five years — the pandemic.

At least I’m willing to admit that some of this played a role. But these gerbils refuse to even go near the truth.

You don’t think feminizing and emasculating Thor played a role?

How about all that “black girl magic” nonsense in The Marvels?

How about two hairy men necking in The Eternals?

How about removing all the female sex appeal in everything?

How about a “group hug” saving the world in Thunderbolts?

Lesbians, gays, obnoxiously unappealing girlbosses, racial resentment, basing the virtue of characters on their skin color… Nobody wants to watch that crap.

This is what’s known as whistling past the graveyard, and I’m all for it… If the entertainment media are so corrupted by Disney’s access and Disney’s advertising dollars, not to mention their sympathy with Disney’s obnoxious politics, that they refuse to report the truth, then good. The more Disney fails, the happier Normal People are.

The MCU was once a universal phenomenon, something we all shared and enjoyed. That’s a very special and unique thing. But instead of honoring, respecting, and being grateful to the fans who made that possible, Marvel alienated, betrayed, and insulted us with this woke push, and now a franchise that was once infallible has delivered six flops out of its seven most recent releases.

Good.

