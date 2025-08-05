Charlamagne tha God Trashes ‘The View’ for Hosting No Conservative Voices

Charlamagne tha God trashed The View for having an intense left-wing bias and for barely ever featuring conservative voices.

Speaking on his show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne thanked Lara Trump for featuring him on her Fox News show and slammed The View for not doing the same with conservatives.

“Thank you, Lara Trump, for having me on ‘My View.’ I enjoyed the conversation. I think it’s ridiculous that ‘The View’ has had … 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives,” Charlamagne said.

“That is ridiculous to have a platform and … only talk to people that you agree with,” he added. “That makes no sense whatsoever to me.”

As Breitbart News reported, Disney and ABC executives allegedly told the hosts this year to tone down the Trump-bashing:

While The View hosts have never shied away from bashing Trump and Republicans in general, executives within the company have reportedly grown weary with the show’s over-emphasis on politics, feeling that it has strayed from its original inception as a talk show for women. According to the Daily Beast, two sources confirmed that Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic recently held a meeting with The View hosts and executive producer Brian Teta asking them to shift the conversation away from politics. “Karamehmedovic highlighted episodes with celebrity guests that he said were highly rated, one source said, and encouraged them to lean into such coverage moving forward,” noted the outlet.

While Iger and Karamehmedovic did not go far to demand a change, the suggestion still upset the hosts, with Ana Navarro reportedly telling them that their audience tunes into the show for political perspectives.

“This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?” Ana Navarro reportedly told the two executives.

