‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Chicago Med’ Star Kelley Mack Dead at 33

Actress Kelley Mack, most known for her roles in The Walking Dead and Chicago Med, has died. She was 33.

A graduate of Chapman University and Cincinnati native, Kelley Mack died this past Saturday following a battle with glioma of the central nervous system, per USA Today:

According to the National Cancer Institute, gliomas are groups of tumors formed from abnormal glial cells, which “support and protect the brain’s nerve cells” and are found in the brain and spinal cord. They are “the most common type of malignant primary brain tumor in adults,” per the NCI. Though Mack also did work on commercials and short films, her biggest roles saw her on screen on Season 8 of “Chicago Med” as Penelope Jacobs. She also played Addy in Season 9 of “The Walking Dead.”

Kathryn Klebenow, Mack’s sister, mourned her death on Instagram.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” said Klebenow, adding that she “passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present.”

“As her sister, I want you all to know how brave … (she) was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so … proud of her,” she added.

Mack’s family said on her CaringBridge page that they will be holding “a recognition and remembrance of Kelley’s life” in Glendale, Ohio, on Aug. 16, with a celebration of life planned for an unspecified date in Los Angeles.