Mother of Rising Country Star Spencer Hatcher Stabbed to Death in Brutal Virginia Home Invasion

The mother of rising country star Spencer Hatcher was found stabbed to death in her Virginia home following a break-in.

The stabbing occurred on Sunday, August 3, when 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker broke into the home belonging to Holly Hatcher and her husband, Michael Hatcher. Holly, age 62, was murdered during the break-in while Michael was left injured.

“Deputies found him outside his residence with visible injuries. Walker was found deceased in the driveway, and Holly Hatcher was discovered inside the home with fatal stab wounds, per WTVR.

“There’s going to be questions that will never be answered, but all I can tell you is we’ve cried, we’ve hurt, and we’ve hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you,” Michael Hatcher said in the statement.

Sheriff Hutcheson, a longtime family friend of the Hatchers, described Holly as a beloved teacher.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 31 years and I have never seen anything like this in my entire career,” Hutcheson said.

Michael Hatcher thanked the community for their support and praised the sheriff’s office.

“You have made it much more bearable through your outpouring of love and your caring and your kindness and support to all of us,” he said.