Jimmy Fallon Says Trump will Know in Two Minutes if a Deal Is Good with Putin Because Stormy Daniels Says ‘Two Minutes Is Plenty’

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon said President Donald Trump will know in two minutes if a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin is possible, “because according to Stormy Daniels, two minutes is plenty.”

“The White House said that President Trump’s upcoming meeting in Alaska with Vladimir Putin will take place in the city of Anchorage,” Fallon said during a recent episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show.

“The White House also said that the meeting with Putin will be a listening exercise for Trump,” Fallon continued. “And we all know listening and exercise are Trump’s two favorite things, so this should go well.”

The late-night host went on to say, “Meanwhile, Trump said that in his meeting with Putin, he will know, probably, in the first two minutes whether a deal is possible.”

“It’s reassuring when a president talks about ending war like a Tinder date,” Fallon quipped, adding, “Trump says that he’ll know in two minutes, which makes sense, because according to Stormy Daniels, two minutes is plenty.”

The talk show host could just be trying to make nice with his woke mob of fans, given that viewers turned on Fallon last week, after he hosted Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on The Tonight Show.

“I fucking loathe Fallon and this is a prime example as to why,” one Reddit user declared.

“There is no defense of this,” another asserted, adding, “Fallon having him on means I now hate Jimmy Fallon. I’ve given him every benefit of the doubt throughout the last 2 decades, but this seals it for me.”

Woke viewers also expressed their dismay as they recalled what they referred to as Fallon “normalizing” Donald Trump — when the late-night host ruffled the then-future 45th and 47th president’s hair during his 2016 episode.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.