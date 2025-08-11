Fans Turn on Jimmy Fallon for Hosting Greg Gutfeld on ‘The Tonight Show’

Viewers turned on late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon for hosting Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on NBC’s The Tonight Show last week.

Viewers took to Reddit to react to Thursday’s episode, expressing their dismay over Fallon hosting the conservative guest.

“I’ve never liked Fallon. At all. I like him less now,” one Reddit user reacted.

“Fallon has always been a ‘yes to everyone’ man. The guy’s got almost zero convictions,” another said.

“I fucking loathe Fallon and this is a prime example as to why,” a third declared.

Another Reddit user bizarrely asked why Fallon was giving the Fox News a “platform.”

“There is no defense of this,” another asserted. “This dude is part of the tinderbox that is MAGA. Fallon having him on means I now hate Jimmy Fallon. I’ve given him every benefit of the doubt throughout the last 2 decades, but this seals it for me.”

“I’ve always found Jimmy Fallon to be so soulless and weird when interviewing people and I now feel vindicated,” another proclaimed.

Other fans suggested they were not surprised to see Fallon having Gutfeld on his show, recalling a 2016 episode of The Tonight Show, when the late night host welcomed then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Fallon has normalized the right’s worst before,” one Reddit user wrote, sharing a GIF of Fallon ruffling President Trump’s hair during his 2016 episode, adding, “This is nothing new.”

“Remember when Fallon went on a brief redemption tour and talked about how gutted he was about normalizing Trump with that hair ruffle and how he’d been brooding about it for years? Guess he’s changed his mind,” another said.

“Jimmy’s afraid of getting cancelled too. More kissing the ring,” a third surmised, referring to the conspiracy theory about why Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show is getting canceled in May 2026.

But late night hosts chatting with conservative guests is actually an incredibly rare event, as a recent NewsBusters study found their shows are brimming with left-wing political bias.

As Breitbart News reported, 511 liberal or Democrat guests were counted across late-night television, finding only 14 conservative and Republican guests on the shows.

Colbert’s soon-to-be canceled Late Show, meanwhile, had hosted 176 left-leaning guests and only one Republican since 2022 — with Piers Morgan calling late-night hosts “hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats,” adding that it is “no wonder” Colbert “got canned.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.