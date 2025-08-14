Joe Rogan Trashes ICE Illegal Alien Raids, Again: ‘Great, You’re Going to Get Rid of the Landscaper’

Podcast megastar Joe Rogan has gone all-in criticizing President Donald Trump’s deportation policies and his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, blasting ICE raids as merely “getting rid of landscapers.”

Rogan invited Florida Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna onto his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss the president’s deportation plans and he clearly sided with the liberal argument that minorities are mostly only good for low-paid, menial labor, and are needed because Americans won’t do those jobs.

While he agreed with Luna that most of the immigration protests are paid for by Chinese agitators and other outside forces, he also insisted that there is real anger in America at ICE.

“I absolutely believe this is true,” he said of Luna’s point over Chinese intervention, but added, “but also, it was in reaction to some of the ICE raids.”

Rogan went on to insist that Americans are outraged that ICE is also arresting migrants who are not wanted criminals.

“It was a visceral reaction that a lot of people had to the idea of people just showing up and pulling people out of schools and pulling people out of Home Depot and pulling people that were just hard-working people,” he claimed. “That’s what freaks people out.”

Of course, ICE is not “pulling people out of schools,” and it should be pointed out that everyone ICE is detaining is breaking our laws by being here illegally, whether they are “hard working” or not.

Rogan went on, saying, “When people thought about ICE, they thought, ‘Great, we’re going to get rid of the gang members,’ they didn’t think, ‘Great, you’re going to get rid of the landscaper.'”

Rogan made similar statements last month, slamming ICE raids on work sites and Home Depot as “insane. His remarks at the time were picked up across left-wing media, including MSNBC. Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski touted Rogan’s comments in a package critical of President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Despite Rogen’s sensibilities over lawbreaking illegals, polls still find that most Americans continue to support the president’s deportation policies — which he ran on during the entire 2024 presidential campaign.

For instance, a majority favor deporting migrants who are residing in the country illegally, according to a recent Marquette survey.

The survey from July found that 57 percent across the board favor deporting immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, compared to 43 percent who oppose. Unsurprisingly, opinions vary on party lines.

Republicans overwhelmingly favor deporting illegal migrants with 93 percent in favor. However, support among independents has fallen, as 41 percent now support deporting illegal migrants, compared to 59 percent who now oppose. This represents a significant shift from the results in May, which showed 61 percent of independents supporting deporting illegal immigrants.

Predictably, the vast majority of Democrats, 78 percent, oppose deporting illegal migrants, while just 22 percent support. The all-time high for support in this poll for deporting illegal immigrants came in March, when 41 percent of Democrats supported deportation. However, 59 percent still opposed at the time.

A recent Harvard-Harris survey also found strong support for deportations. Overall, the survey, also from July, found that majorities across the board support Trump’s immigration policies — from the way he is handling the border to his decision to target criminal illegal aliens.

