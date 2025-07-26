Most Americans across the political spectrum support the Trump administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens, a recent Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

Overall, the survey found that majorities across the board support Trump’s immigration policies — from the way he is handling the border to his decision to target criminal illegal aliens.

When asked, “Do you support or oppose the administration’s efforts to deport criminals who are here illegally,” a massive 75 percent said yes, they support it — up from 74 percent in June. Only 25 percent said they do not. Further, there is broad support across party lines, as 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents, and 59 percent of Democrats support deporting criminals who are here illegally.

Further, the survey found that a majority — 60 percent — support the Trump administration’s actions to close the southern border. However, while a majority of Republicans and independents support it — 89 percent and 55 percent, respectively — most Democrats, 66 percent, oppose the actions on the southern border.

It should be noted that the Trump administration’s actions resulted in zero illegals being released into the U.S. interior for the month of May and June.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the following stats for the month of June:

* 25,228 total encounters nationwide — lowest monthly total in CBP history

* 8,024 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide — new historic low

* 6,072 southwest border apprehensions — 15% lower than the previous March record

* 136 apprehensions on June 28 — lowest single-day total in agency history

* Zero parole releases — compared to 27,766 released in June 2024

All of this coincides with the reality that the majority of illegal immigrants whom officials have arrested are convicted criminals or are facing pending charges.

Further, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) noted that “many illegal aliens categorized as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members, and more — they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.”

“This deceptive ‘non-criminal’ categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public,” it emphasized.

The survey was taken July 6-8, 2025, and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error.