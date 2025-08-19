HBO’s John Oliver Launches 30 Minute ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Diatribe: ‘Making a Big Deal Out of Narrow Wins’

Comedian John Oliver torched the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement during a recent episode, lamenting that it has become a “big tent” group that has attracted various Americans across the political spectrum.

While Oliver acknowledged that people have joined MAHA for all sorts of reasons, some of which he agreed with, the host ultimately believed that the movement has given lip-service to certain pet causes while not making little difference.

“Unfortunately, some of ‘the other things’ RFK is saying could now have massive consequences given the position that he’s in,” he said. “Because even when he and his movement can be right about identifying a problem, their solutions can range from the superficial to the outright dangerous.”

Oliver attacked certain victories of the MAHA movement, such as removing dyes from foods, citing experts who say that it “won’t actually move the needle” when it comes to Americans’ health, though he did acknowledge that studies indeed show dyes have a negative affect on neurology.

“Making a big deal out of narrow wins is part and parcel of this movement,” he said.

Oliver then looked at brother and sister duo of Calley and Casey Means, top advisers for RFK Jr., and attacked them for promoting the idea that “metabolic health” can be tied to cancer, dementia, and genetic diseases.

“I don’t think it’s quite that simple,” said Oliver. “Most medical experts will tell you that it’s not that health outcomes can’t be impacted by personal behaviors or diet, but health is complex, and its components are personal, environmental and systemic, on top of which sometimes – and this is a technical term – shit just happens, and it’s out of your control.”

“It is maddening that for the first time in recent memory, there’s been a genuine groundswell of support for a cleaner, healthier, less corporately controlled America, but it’s taken this fucking form,” he later added. “Because for the final time: it is absolutely legitimate to want Americans to be healthier, and there are clearly legitimate problems when it comes to America’s health. But these just aren’t the solutions.”

