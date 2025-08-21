Dem Sen. Klobuchar Denies Saying Sydney Sweeney Has ‘Perfect Titties,’ Dems ‘Too Ugly to Go Outside’

Democrat Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, is denying she made comments praising actress Sydney Sweeney’s breasts and insists she also did not call Democrats “too ugly to go outside,” as seen in a deepfake video going viral.

Klobuchar addressed the matter in an op-ed published by the New York Times on Wednesday in which she spoke to the viral video featuring the Sen. supposedly making the comments during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting on data privacy.

In the video, Klobuchar is seen saying that actress Sydney Sweeney has “perfect titties,” and that Democrats “want representation” with ads that show “ugly, fat bitches wearing pink wigs and long-ass fake nails being loud and twerking on top of a cop car at a Waffle House because they didn’t get extra ketchup.”

“Just because we’re the party of ugly people doesn’t mean we can’t be featured in ads, OK? And I know most of us are too fat to wear jeans or too ugly to go outside, but we want representation,” the viral video adds.

The Sen., though, is warning that the video is a fake. She never said any of those things and it is all a deepfake, AI generated clip.

“I never thought I’d opine about Sydney Sweeney’s jeans. And that’s because I didn’t. It was AI.,” Klobuchar wrote on X.

“Deepfakes are getting impossible to detect, especially when companies—and Congress—refuse to act. We need to give Americans control over their own images,” she added.

I her NYT op-ed, the Sen. added, “Though I could immediately tell that someone used footage from the hearing to make a deepfake, there was no getting around the fact that it looked and sounded very real.”

Klobuchar reported that she contacted several social media sites to get the video banned. TikTok took it down when she asked, and Facebook said it would label the video as AI. But X told her that she needs to have the video community noted, but otherwise wouldn’t do anything else on the matter, she told her readers.

The Sen. then went on to pitch her “No Fakes Act” that would seek to make videos like these illegal.

She claimed the federal censorship of such videos would “give people the right to demand that social media companies remove deepfakes of their voice and likeness, while making exceptions for speech protected by the First Amendment.”

“The internet has an endless appetite for flashy, controversial content that stokes anger. The people who create these videos aren’t going to stop at Sydney Sweeney’s jeans,” Klobuchar exclaimed.

She also said that her censorship bill has bipartisan support and includes the support of Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, and Republicans Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

