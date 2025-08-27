Burning Man Festival’s ‘Orgy Dome’ Destroyed by Severe Wind

The infamous Orgy Dome, one of the Burning Man festival’s most notorious features, is no more. The public sex-themed Nevada structure was flattened by high winds over the weekend but defiant organizers have vowed they will erect it again.

“Our build team worked so hard this past week to erect our lovely space,” the group’s Instagram account declared Monday.

“Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orgy Dome ✨ (@orgydome)

The annual Burning Man event in the Nevada Desert attracts an estimated 70,000 people who join together to build an entire city from scratch over the course of the week ending Labor Day.

The Orgy Dome is seen as a centerpiece attraction where consenting elites can go to have sex while surrounded by others doing the same thing or just watching.

As Breitbart News reported, this year a massive storm with wind gusts reaching 50 mph wreaked havoc on Burning Man attendees, causing damage to campsites and art installations.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Reno office issued an advisory for a “wall of blowing dust” coming from the playa, which quickly picked up speed and reduced visibility to less than a mile.

The storm, which brought wind gusts of up to 52 mph, caused significant damage to communal shade structures, dining areas, and EMT structures. San Francisco-based DJ and producer Major Trouble shared a video on Facebook, stating, “It got us good. It got the city real good. There are a couple of camps that got completely thrashed.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Orgy Dome was founded in 2003 and has become one of Burning Man’s most talked about fixtures.

Run by a “sex-positive collective” it claims to offer festivalgoers a climate-controlled space outfitted with mattresses, couches and pillows, where participants are expected to enter with a consenting partner and then have sex.

Organizers primly describe the dome as a place to promote “education about consent and the importance of its practice beyond intimate space.”